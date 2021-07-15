Judge authorized Britney Spears to choose a new lawyer and regain her freedom



Judge authorized Britney Spears to choose a lawyer and regain her freedom.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain. / .

For 13 years, Britney Spears has been under the legal guardianship of his father Jamie spears, who not only controls her money but also, and according to the singer, many of her personal decisions such as having an intrauterine device in order not to get pregnant. Two have been audiences Britney has had in court to reject several of his guardians, including his father. But today, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Authorized Britney Spears to Choose Attorney that represents it from now on.

Now that the judge gave him the green light to choose a lawyer to defend her and fight for her rights, Britney Spears, seems to have decided for the former prosecutor Mathew rosengart, who has also represented other artists such as Sean Penn and film director Steven Spielberg. Mathew he would have agreed to take over the Britney case. The lawyer himself appeared before Judge Brenda Penny and was confirmed as her legal defender. The judge also accepted the resignation of the other two that the singer had and that she clearly did not choose: Samuel Ingham III and Loeb & Loeb.

Mathew rosengart he says the best thing he could do Jamie spears it is also renouncing legal guardianship. Same as Britney Spears I did not know what I could refute. He said that Britney’s speech was direct and very clear. Everything indicates that Britney’s new lawyer is willing to do that “Pop princess”Regain the freedom you long for.

An informant told the TMZ portal: “Britney has the right to a fair trial and in accordance with the law, which implies the right to a competent lawyer of your choice“, Implying that if this did not happen, it would also be an abuse of the singer’s well-being.

Meanwhile, the New York Time has revealed that its new lawyer and Britney Spears They have had several conversations in which they have coordinated what the defense will be like and in turn, has reassured it. As can be presumed, the resignation of the previous lawyers made her feel that she could lose the battle. However, Mathew rosengart managed to convey security. So now Britney’s real fight begins against a guardianship she considers oppressive.

Meanwhile, many of the singer’s fans gathered outside the court. As well as they have raised their voices through the networks. But this is not just from his fans. The father of her children Kevin Federline, her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Iggy Azalea and even Madonna herself among many other stars have asked for the release of the guardianship of Britney Spears.