Jude Bellingham makes history with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League

Borussia Dortmund youth midfielder Jude Bellingham broke a record for the German side again yesterday by becoming the youngest ever scorer in the club’s Champions League history.
Furthermore, at 17 years, 9 months and 16 days, Bellingham ranks as the eighth earliest scorer in the Champions League, in a ranking led by Barça player Ansu Fati since last season.
Bellingham & Fati: youngest scorers in the Champions League
33 Theo Walcott – Arsenal – 18 years, 7 months and 7 days
07/08 (Data from 24.2.2021)
32 Eliaquim Mangala – Standard Liège – 18 years, 7 months and 3 days
09/10
31 Giovani dos Santos – Barça – 18 years, 7 months and 1 day
07/08
30 Jadon Sancho – Dortmund – 18 years, 6 months and 29 days
18/19
29 Pascal Feindouno – Girondins – 18 years, 6 months and 25 days
99/00
28 Ryan Gravenberch – Ajax – 18 years, 6 months and 9 days
20/21
27 Felix Passlack – Dortmund – 18 years, 5 months and 24 days
16/17
26 Christian Pulisic – Dortmund – 18 years, 5 months and 18 days
16/17
25 Obafemi Martins – Inter – 18 years, 5 months and 19 days
02/03
24 Lionel Messi – Barça – 18 years, 4 months and 9 days
06/05
23 Raúl – Real Madrid – 18 years, 3 months and 21 days
95/96
22 Per Ciljan Skjelbred – Rosenborg – 18 years, 2 months and 28 days
06/05
21 Patrick Kluivert – Ajax – 18 years, 2 months and 28 days
94/95
20 Mario Balotelli – Inter – 18 years, 2 months and 23 days
08/09
19 Nigel de Jong – Ajax – 18 years, 2 months and 19 days
02/03
18 Roque Santa Cruz – Bayern – 18 years, 2 months and 10 days
99/00
17 Andriy Shevchenko – Dynamo Kiev – 18 years, 2 months and 8 days
94/95
16 Kylian Mbappé – Monaco – 18 years, 2 months and 1 day
16/17
15 Samuel Kuffour – Bayern – 18 years, 1 month and 30 days
94/95
14 Mariyan Ognyanov – Levski Sofia – 18 years, 1 month and 28 days
06/07
13 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Arsenal – 18 years, 1 month and 13 days
11/12
12 Jamal Musiala – Bayern – 17 years, 11 months and 28 days
20/21
11 Karim Benzema – Lyon – 17 years, 11 months and 17 days
06/05
10 Pedri – Barça – 17 years, 10 months and 25 days
20/21
9 Aaron Ramsey – Arsenal – 17 years, 9 months and 25 days
08/09
8 Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund – 17 years, 9 months and 16 days
7 Breel Embolo – Basel – 17 years, 8 months and 21 days
14/15
6 Martin Klein – Sparta Prague – 17 years, 7 months and 25 days
02/01
5 Bojan Krkic – Barça – 17 years, 7 months and 4 days
07/08
4 Cesc Fàbregas – Arsenal – 17 years, 7 months and 3 days
05/04
3 Mateo Kovacic – Dinamo Zagreb – 17 years, 7 months and 1 day
11/12
2 Peter Ofori-Quaye – Olympiakos – 17 years, 6 months and 10 days
97/98
1 Ansu Fati – Barça – 17 years, 1 month and 9 days
19/20
Also, Jude Bellingham is the second youngest player to score in a Champions League tie after Spaniard Bojan Krkić, according to Opta.
The Englishman overtook Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City, although it was in the end the English who managed to pass the round after coming back and taking the victory by 1-2, with goals from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden.
