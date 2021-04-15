Jude Bellingham makes history with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League

Youngest scorer

Borussia Dortmund youth midfielder Jude Bellingham broke a record for the German side again yesterday by becoming the youngest ever scorer in the club’s Champions League history.

Furthermore, at 17 years, 9 months and 16 days, Bellingham ranks as the eighth earliest scorer in the Champions League, in a ranking led by Barça player Ansu Fati since last season.

Bellingham & Fati: youngest scorers in the Champions League

33 Theo Walcott – Arsenal – 18 years, 7 months and 7 days

07/08 (Data from 24.2.2021)

32 Eliaquim Mangala – Standard Liège – 18 years, 7 months and 3 days

09/10

31 Giovani dos Santos – Barça – 18 years, 7 months and 1 day

07/08

30 Jadon Sancho – Dortmund – 18 years, 6 months and 29 days

18/19

29 Pascal Feindouno – Girondins – 18 years, 6 months and 25 days

99/00

28 Ryan Gravenberch – Ajax – 18 years, 6 months and 9 days

20/21

27 Felix Passlack – Dortmund – 18 years, 5 months and 24 days

16/17

26 Christian Pulisic – Dortmund – 18 years, 5 months and 18 days

16/17

25 Obafemi Martins – Inter – 18 years, 5 months and 19 days

02/03

24 Lionel Messi – Barça – 18 years, 4 months and 9 days

06/05

23 Raúl – Real Madrid – 18 years, 3 months and 21 days

95/96

22 Per Ciljan Skjelbred – Rosenborg – 18 years, 2 months and 28 days

06/05

21 Patrick Kluivert – Ajax – 18 years, 2 months and 28 days

94/95

20 Mario Balotelli – Inter – 18 years, 2 months and 23 days

08/09

19 Nigel de Jong – Ajax – 18 years, 2 months and 19 days

02/03

18 Roque Santa Cruz – Bayern – 18 years, 2 months and 10 days

99/00

17 Andriy Shevchenko – Dynamo Kiev – 18 years, 2 months and 8 days

94/95

16 Kylian Mbappé – Monaco – 18 years, 2 months and 1 day

16/17

15 Samuel Kuffour – Bayern – 18 years, 1 month and 30 days

94/95

14 Mariyan Ognyanov – Levski Sofia – 18 years, 1 month and 28 days

06/07

13 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Arsenal – 18 years, 1 month and 13 days

11/12

12 Jamal Musiala – Bayern – 17 years, 11 months and 28 days

20/21

11 Karim Benzema – Lyon – 17 years, 11 months and 17 days

06/05

10 Pedri – Barça – 17 years, 10 months and 25 days

20/21

9 Aaron Ramsey – Arsenal – 17 years, 9 months and 25 days

08/09

8 Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund – 17 years, 9 months and 16 days

7 Breel Embolo – Basel – 17 years, 8 months and 21 days

14/15

6 Martin Klein – Sparta Prague – 17 years, 7 months and 25 days

02/01

5 Bojan Krkic – Barça – 17 years, 7 months and 4 days

07/08

4 Cesc Fàbregas – Arsenal – 17 years, 7 months and 3 days

05/04

3 Mateo Kovacic – Dinamo Zagreb – 17 years, 7 months and 1 day

11/12

2 Peter Ofori-Quaye – Olympiakos – 17 years, 6 months and 10 days

97/98

1 Ansu Fati – Barça – 17 years, 1 month and 9 days

19/20

Also, Jude Bellingham is the second youngest player to score in a Champions League tie after Spaniard Bojan Krkić, according to Opta.

The Englishman overtook Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City, although it was in the end the English who managed to pass the round after coming back and taking the victory by 1-2, with goals from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden.

