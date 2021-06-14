Jude Bellingham Makes Euro History; becomes the youngest player in the tournament

English Jude Bellingham He became the youngest player to play a match in a European Championship this Sunday, aged 17 years and 349 days.

The English footballer replaced Harry Kane in England’s 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder thus surpassed the record of Jetro Willems, who at 18 years and 71 days played Euro 2012 with the Netherlands

England had two enemies this Sunday at Wembley, Luka Modric’s Croatia, a mirage of the great team that was runner-up in the last World Cup, and a worse one, the heat of London, which he managed to impose with a goal from Raheem Sterling to get the first win in the Eurocup (1-0).

After more than 60 years of waiting, England finally won their first match. The ‘Three Lions’ removed their thorn at home, in front of more than 22,000 fans and avenging the defeat in Russia, when the Croats prevented them from enjoying their first World Cup final in more than 50 years.

