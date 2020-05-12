Not many people had the privilege of sharing equipment with Michael Jordan, so an extensive interview like the one offered by one of them on Hooshype, Jud Buechler, It is a gift for all fans who want to know the intimate side of those Chicago Bulls. This 1.98m forward ended up in the bullfighting franchise in 1994 and remained in it until 1998, contributing from the bench to the achievement of the last three rings and providing minutes of refreshment and defensive effort from the perimeter. Following the broadcast of the documentary The Last DanceBuechler reveals interesting aspects of his peers.

– Media relevance of the team. “Phil, Scottie, Michael and Denis were much more than basketball players. In particular, Michael’s importance transcended the sport, he was a social icon and it was very exciting to see first-hand all his virtues, his greatness on the court. He transmitted the feeling that he could do whatever he wanted with the ball. When he returned after his first retirement, we had a hard time getting used to playing with him, his talent and charisma was so overwhelming that we were not concentrating on the game, “reveals Jud. “I feel very fortunate to have been part of that team.”

– Jordan’s intimidation ability. “A lot of young people nowadays cannot understand what it was like to face him. There has never been anyone in the sports world who inspired such fear in his rivals. No opponent wanted to play against him because they knew he could expose them. Mentally he was so Strong that he overcame any challenge and the harder you played against him, the more likely he was to humiliate you with his skills, “he said before referring to his dealings with teammates. “He was a leader, he put us to the test every day. It was impossible to relax in training and that was key to winning so many championships. His demand made us all better because he realized that he needed the team to make history,” he declares. .

– Jordan’s perception of youth. “This documentary is fantastic because it gives young people the opportunity to discover who was the best in history. Most of those you ask tell you that it was either Kobe or Lebron, because they really couldn’t understand Michael’s greatness as they knew it. broadcasts in The Last Dance. It is important that people take into account Jordan’s competitive spirit, unmatched by anyone else today except Lebron, and realize that he never missed a game to rest, something that happens a lot in the Jordan, if he played today, would be the great dominator, he would score more than 45 points per game because he defends himself much less now than in his stage. “

– Opinion on Denis Rodman. “He went crazy when the lights went on, he loved being a showman, but in the locker room he was one more. He was a great partner, he talked to everyone, he involved us in the team dynamics and he was an even shy guy. I know it costs Believe it, but his character in the intimacy was totally different from what people saw. I have played 12 years in the NBA and I would say that Rodman was one of the best teammates I had, “he says.

– Criticism of management and praise for Phil Jackson. “It was very frustrating for the team’s management to cut our wings. We felt like champions and we thought that the project could have had more progress. I must also say that we all saved very badly that movement by Jerry Krause making us all be free agents, and as we knew it was our last year, we played even more furiously, “said a man who speaks highly of his coach. “He completely saved my career. He was almost out of the league and he knew how to give me a role in the team. He is a very intelligent person, he knows how to treat others, he was very interested in everyone’s life,” he said.

