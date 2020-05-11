Many have been former colleagues who have spoken about the hardness and the demand for Michael Jordan with them in training. It is the case of the former Chicago Bulls Jud Buechler, who spoke thus of The GOAT: “People were afraid of him. We were his companions and we were afraid of him. It was simply fear. The fear factor of MJ was gigantic.”

Will Perdue, another ex-partner, goes one step further: “Don’t let my words be misunderstood. He was an asshole. An asshole. He crossed the line continuously. But at that moment you thought he was a tremendous partner, that he was trying to get to something.” .

