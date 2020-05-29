Flamengo’s president, Rodolfo Landim, has a management that is adept at “necropolitics”, according to journalist Juca Kfouri. The red-black agent continues to look for ways, together with Vasco and other clubs in the state of Rio de Janeiro, to return with football even with numbers that exceed 24 thousand deaths due to COVID-19. For Juca, this is not the first time that Landim has shown that he is not concerned with other lives.

President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and Landim (respectively, center) meeting, in DF (Photo: Personal Archive)

– He takes over Flamengo, the Ninho do Urubu episode happens, does he have the attitudes he had as a result of the episode and now shows again that he is strictly unconcerned with the lives of others? I mean, he is a fan of necropolitics – he told the podcast “Posse de Bola”, from “UOL”, last Monday.

Juca also criticized the president’s recent demonstrations, as well as Alexandre Campello, Vasco’s representative, who sought to resume the encounter between football and athletes in recent weeks. For the journalist, although the decisions of the politicians are of their management, not of the institutions, he fears that the clubs will suffer for that.

– I really fear that it will spill into Flamengo. Because? Because there is already a natural opposition from the non-red-blacks, which is typical, the club with the most fans, the most powerful club, the club that is winning the most arouses the most envy and, therefore, the most criticism and the most hatred. And he is giving a reason for that – warned Juca.

Since the middle of May, Flamengo has been planning to return to football and has put its athletes on the field – the club was fined after not releasing tax agents who should check if the athletes are not on fields in CT. The idea is that Rio de Janeiro football will return in June.

