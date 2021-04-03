Juárez vs Cruz Azul: The line-ups of the match of matchday 13 in Liga MX

The leader of Liga MX, Blue Cross visit the Bravos de Juárez in the meeting this Friday in the border city and will seek to continue its good streak at the expense of the team of Alfonso Sosa, who will direct his second game with Bravos.

Both Reynoso and Alfonso Sosa will seek to keep the 3 points and it is the Bravos coach who is most in need, as they are in last place in the General Table.

For its part, Cruz Azul will seek to increase its winning streak and stay as tournament leaders for one more day.

The party lineups:

Juárez FC: Vázquez Mellado, López, Velázquez, Marín, Intriago, Esquivel, Santos, Fabián, Lezcano and Castillo.

Cruz Azul: Corona, Domínguez, Elías Hernández, Martínez, Angulo, Yotún, Jonathan Rodríguez, Aguilar, Baca, Escobar and Fernández.

