Juárez vs Cruz Azul: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 13 of Liga MX

The leaders of the Closing 2021 of Liga MX, Blue Cross you will receive in the Aztec stadium to the Braves of Ciudad Juarez At 10:30 p.m. (Central Time), you can follow the TUDN and Azteca 7 signs.

Those led by Juan Reynoso maintain a record of 10 games without losing, of 12 days the Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross It has only lost twice, so with 30 points it is together with the Águilas del América the second team classified in the Liguilla.

On the other hand, City Braves Juárez are in the basement of the General Table of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, the border squad barely has 9 units and has only won two matches out of 12 possible.

Cruz Azul has a great opportunity to grow his unbeaten record in the Clausura 2021, however, any adverse result will not take him away from the direct qualification zone.

