Juárez FC: Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti blows up Liga MX and its poor competition system

The technical director of the Braves of Ciudad Juarez, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti assured that the Mexican Soccer is stagnant, this because Liga MX stopped competing in the most prestigious tournaments in the area, alluding to the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.

“I think that right now Mexican soccer is stagnating, it is what I feel, due to the lack of higher competition like the one we had before. Now the competition is only jumping the pond, we play, we draw, we win, but it does not go beyond there. We have many deficiencies in the formation of players, in the absence of talented players, with the ability to unbalance, “he said in an interview with TV Azteca.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino’s pre-list for the 2021 Gold Cup is filtered

In addition, Tuca thinks that if he does not improve in terms of the rivals of the Mexican National Team, he will never reach the desired fifth game.

“I naturally feel that if we do not improve in this aspect, I feel that we are going to have to continue waiting for the fifth game,” he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content