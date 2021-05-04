Juanpa Zurita launches its bottled water brand; They criticize him in networks – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

Although Juanpa Zurita is successful in creating content for the internet and in his acting role, as he currently plays Alejandro Basteri, Luis Miguel’s brother, in the Netflix series about the singer’s life, when he has tried to develop things with another approach not they have such good reception.

This is because in recent days thousands of social media users have lashed out at him after the launch of his brand of bottled mineral water, Water People. And previously he had already received several criticisms on Twitter and Facebook for the slowness with which he carried out the project to build houses for people affected by the earthquakes of September 2017, for which he raised money through donations.

