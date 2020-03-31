Juanpa Zurita celebrates his 24 years with controversial coronavirus cake | Instagram

The famous influencer and actor Juanpa Zurita has been harshly criticized on social media due to the way he celebrated his birthday number 24, as he celebrated with the thematic from coronavirus and they took it in bad shape.

This happened after a Photography of him where he celebrates his 24 years with a special protective suit and a coronavirus-themed cake.

The image was shared in his social networks with a long message towards his followers expressing how he feels about what is happening and thanking for everything you have in life.

Yes, this is my cake • Twenty-four. Dear me, that sounds dense to say. Regardless of the fact that I am already an old man, what a time to have my birthday. We are experiencing a historical event that has everyone standing, confused and in constant uncertainty of what will happen. But there is always a good side to the bad. These 24 I am in full quarantine, time that has made me reflect that I really need to be successful (successful I mean happy). I get used to living at 300km per hour, always jumping to what follows and mainly always LOOKING for what to do next. This reserve time has taught me to brake, breathe and enjoy. That I don’t need any kind of trip, heavy production equipment, or collaborations to be happier. Everything I need is with my family, my friends and genuinely enjoy what I do and not in seeking to perfect it, if not let it be! And most importantly, be present. Excuse me if I am very philosophical but also consider that I have been locked up for 15 days. I am happy and grateful to live this birthday like this, because it has a lot to learn from this time. Thank you Zuricatas for your beautiful messages and edits. I love you today and always. ❤️

A post shared by Juanpa Zurita (@eljuanpazurita) on Mar 29, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. PDT

I am happy and grateful to live this birthday like this, because it has a lot to learn from this time. Thank you Zuricatas for your beautiful messages and edits, “wrote the actor.

The publication in your official account of Instagram already has almost 2 million likes and an endless number of comments congratulating him, but they have also filled him with criticism.

Juanpa Zurita and her coronavirus cake is the perfect graphic representation to say “I want everything to be about me”. ‍♀️

What he did for a nice purpose ended up being target of criticism, Specially in twitter, where several people began to comment that he was not serious about the problematic by the coronavirus.

Do you realize what kind of “influencers” make them famous? Guy in Juanpa Zurita and Luisito, and I hope everyone cancels them already, “said one Internet user.

Many stressed his lack of sensitivity Y responsibility to what is happening around the world and they are disappointed in it.

Due to the criticism he received through twitter, Juanpa decided delete the post hence, while it is still published on his Instagram account.

In your account tik tok and Instagram also shared a video where his family shown with face masks, gloves toilets and equipment that specialists use to combat the coronavirus, something that also caused great controversy.

Although there were many criticisms of him, there was much people that also support for and made comments about it defend it.

Let’s suppose that Juanpa Zurita did it for mere bullshit but we have to accept that EVERYONE shares and laughs at the memes of the Coronavirus.

You criticize Juanpa Zurita for a cake ahhhh but you share coronavirus memes AND LEAVE YOUR HOUSES FOR GOING TO HOME PEDAS HAHAHAHA

