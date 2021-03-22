Juanpa Zurita and Macarena Achaga confirm their relationship with romantic photos

Macarena Achaga was not far behind and also wrote a reflection on this excursion, which the Argentine actress described as the most difficult thing she has done in her life.

“The curious thing about this journey of laughter, learning, crying and jumping, ups and downs and all the emotions together … is that it looks a lot like life itself and DOING SUMMIT (that’s how they say between guides to get to the top) feels like the closest to God (universe, sky, energy, higher being or how each one names it) that I have been ”.

In his case, he added a brief “Thanks to all who made this possible”, but Juanpa replied to the post with another message that again made more than one suspect that there is something more than friendship between them.

“How nice to live this with you. Thank you for your madness, your energy and strength. You are a chingona. Thanks for inspiring ”.

Maca was not far behind and replied: “Thank you for almost carrying me every time I needed it. You are a bunch of light that encourages me to shine brighter. Thank you thank you thank you for organizing this and for everything else too ”.

Although they do not openly declare their love, several users pointed out that a magazine with national circulation as well as the journalist Martha Figueroa had already revealed that Maca and Juanpa have already been dating for six months, and they celebrated that supposedly they have now confirmed it with these photos: ” Beautiful Congratulations on your 6 months of courtship ”,“ the truth is if you make a good couple; Maca deserves the best ”and“ Juanpa and you together are the best ”, wrote some followers.

The truth is that Macarena Achaga and Juanpa Zurita have not confirmed the relationship, but they have been seen together in Tulum or in Yucatán, where at the end of February the influencer’s sister got married.