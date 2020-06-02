Juanpa Zurita and Bárbara de Regil are strongly criticized for their opinions on social networks | Instagram Special

The influencer Juanpa Zaurita and the actress Barbara de Regil have been the center of criticism on social networks by giving their opinion on relevant issues and delicate at a social level in Mexico. During the last hours, the opinions of both celebrities have been questioned and strongly criticized by users on social networks.

Because of the protests for the death of George Floyd in the United States for acts of racial discrimination, influencer Juanpa Zurita public through their social networks the following message: “Being from another country I feel that it is very difficult to really understand the situation. In Mexico we don’t experience this kind of thing. “

Being that immediately, users on social networks go viral his comment attacking him for being a man with white skin, clear eyes and privileged in Mexico, living a very different reality from what the rest of the Mexican population saw, which is affected by racism and clacism.

Barbara de Regil is trending on social networks for giving advice on violence

For his part, actress and model Bárbara de Regil during the live stream of her exercise class on Instagram, gave advice to all women who suffer from violence in their home. Provoking the outrage of several users on social networks when talking about an issue that many women in Mexico suffer.

“If you are in a house where You live violence, screaming, hitting, I ask that person who yells at you, hits you, ask with all your heart to treat you as they would like to be treated. I ask you to touch your soul and say “I am in this world, I am on this earth to live happily and calmly.” Were the words of Barbara de Regil.

Eye, if one day they are giving you a holy madriza just say: “Oh, no please, I want to be hyper happy” and that’s it. Sure the madriza kill you but then you made the attempt. This according to Barbara de Regil pic.twitter.com/TzzXL2Sds9 – Lala (@unna_chilanga)

June 1, 2020

However, this time Barbara Their haters answered them in a story on their Instagram account, clarifying their position against women’s violence. In addition to causing outrage in several users on social networks, a wave of memes related to the words of the actress was unleashed.

