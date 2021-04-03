Juanma Moreno trusts that the “local” public will attend the final of the Cup between Athletic and Barcelona

In an interview with Radio Euskadi, the president of the Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno has left open the possibility that for the final of the Copa del Rey 2021 between the Athletic Bilbao and the Barcelona Soccer Club “local” public come to the stands of the La Cartuja stadium. Thus, he discards the fans of both teams due to the impossibility of going to the city of Seville. The mobility restrictions that currently affect both the Andalusian capital and the rest of the provinces rule it out.

«We are very sorry. We have been until the very last hour trying by all means to be able to have two of the most colorful, enthusiastic and fun hobbies that the whole of the country has, “he said. Brown Bonilla about the end of the King’s Cup 2020 which will finally be played behind closed doors despite the attempts and its postponement of almost a year.

“Not only hoteliers, restaurants, also citizens in general, we expected the fans of Athletic and Real Sociedad, sadly it could not be this edition, hopefully there will be others,” he stressed.

Regarding this final, the Andalusian president commented that “it will be a very interesting sporting final, two teams that know each other very well.” For history, he sees “the Cup especially Athletic”, which “has a specialty, so to speak”. Although for him “it’s going to be a one-on-one match, where either of you can win.” “History weighs in Athletic’s favor but I see Real with great enthusiasm, with great hunger, with great competitiveness. I think that Real has a little more chance than Athletic in tonight’s game», Concluded the president of the Junta de Andalucía on his predictions.

The great Basque derby is played tonight in the South. Seville hosts a historic final of the #CopaDelRey between @AthleticClub and @RealSociedad. This time their hobbies may not be there, but we hope they will soon enjoy # Andalucía. Good luck to both teams! pic.twitter.com/bvyirvl9DO – Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) April 3, 2021

Íñigo Urkullu, Lehendakari of the Basque Government, will not be able to go to the final, Moreno commented about him that he has “a fluid relationship.” He also regretted his absence from the cup event “because it is always positive to be able to greet him and share spaces and moments like the one in this final.” The Andalusian politician highlighted that on another occasion he already invited Urkullu to attend the San Telmo Palace in Seville. On that occasion the purpose was none other than to address issues that affect the two communities.

For the president, it is a shame to have a stadium with 60,000 seats in a city like Seville, very fond of football, and not being able to enjoy these finals. Because unfortunately the pandemic has limited and “turned our habits upside down.”

One of the curiosities that he revealed Brown Bonilla it was his son’s Ferdinand. He surprisingly confesses that he is a fan of Athletic Bilbao: «I am very surprised because there is no family background, but he likes colors and follows Athletic a lot».