The left summons a demonstration in Seville to protest against alleged cuts in Education of the Junta de Andalucía, which has increased by almost 1,000 million euros the budget items allocated to this matter with respect to the government of Susana Díaz.

In 2019, Juan Bravo, Minister of Finance of the Andalusian Government, increased the budget item in ‘education and universities’ by 290 million euros, 3.7% more than the Government of Susana Díaz in 2018. Furthermore, in 2020 the increase in education was 650 million euros. Total, the Andalusian Government of Juanma Moreno has increased the items in education by 940 million euros.

Furthermore, Andalusia has supported 126 million euros to universities and public and private entities in research, with the aim of «favoring the reactivation of R + D + i after the Covid-19 crisis».

Andalucía # Andalucía supports € 126M with universities and public and private research entities to favor the reactivation of R + D + i after the #COVID crisis ー 19. ➡ https://t.co/cQCaP98roN ✅ pic.twitter.com/KsiO0CJnzT – Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) June 16, 2020

CCOO seeks prominence

CCOO, however, has wanted to seek prominence -not without the support of the Andalusian convergence of Podemos and IU, Adelante Andalucía-, and has called a demonstration for this Wednesday in Seville to protest against alleged cuts in this game, which has increased in almost 1,000 million euros with the new Government of Juanma Moreno.

CCOO Teaching, however, regrets “the lack of sensitivity” shown by the Minister of Economy, Knowledge, Business and University, Rogelio Velasco, after the meeting held this Monday, as well as “his inflexible attitude” before the arguments raised about the repercussions “of the cut of 135 million euros decreed by the Government of Andalusia, which represents a serious risk to the economic and financial solvency of the Andalusian public university system ».

According to a press release, for the union it is “inexplicable” that Velasco “justify cuts in college for the ineffectiveness of funds from Europe, thus contradicting its president, Juanma Moreno, who in recent statements showed his agreement with the new proposal for the distribution of the Government of Spain ».

In this sense, the general secretary of the CCOO Teaching Federation of Andalusia, Diego Molina, indicates “the importance of a correct investment for public universities that, far from the cuts, goes through a correct financing. It makes no sense that we are the only community that instead of using the funds in health and education makes the money available for the exemption of the payment of taxes of the slot machines “.

Also, in the meeting, CCOO points out that it has reiterated to the counselor that the public universities of Andalusia “are not well financed, rather the opposite, they need an increase in investment to meet structural expenses.” Furthermore, the university «cuts cannot be allowed, neither of this nor of any other, but rather the opposite, requires a greater investment that constitutes the vital support for the scientific and technological development necessary to achieve the quality and competitiveness standards of the universities in the European environment ».

Likewise, in the course of the meeting, CCOO affirms that it has reminded Velasco that investment in the university “is not an expense, since it multiplies the return on money invested, in addition to the social, educational and cultural profitability that it generates, being the university, in many cases, the largest company in the city and in the province where it is located ».

Faced with this situation, «CCOO will continue with its calendar of mobilizations until the irrational attack by the Andalusian Government on public universities ceases, the next protest being a concentration of union representatives, this Wednesday, June 17, at 11:30 am, at the gates of the Palacio de San Telmo, headquarters of the Presidency of the Board, in Seville«, Ends Molina.