Juanfran, former Atlético de Madrid, surprises with his new project

Juanfran Torres placeholder image, former Spanish international of Atlético de Madrid, joins the CF Intercity as a prominent investor, the club from the Spanish province of Alicante announced this Sunday in a statement.

Juanfran, champion of the League, Copa del Rey and Europa League with Atlético de Madrid and of Euro 2012 with the Spanish team, enters as well as one of the most prominent investors in the project.

The arrival of Juanfran Torres to the Alicante club, founded by Salvador Martí and Javier Mira, represents another step towards the goal of becoming the first Spanish soccer team to go public.

CF Intercity currently plays in the Third Division, with promotion options, and has proposed since its founding in 2017 an innovative sports project, guided by a series of shared objectives among investors, fans and management.

Juanfran Torres, who played last season for Brazil’s Sao Paulo, affirmed that he has decided to join this challenge because he transmits “security, trust and transparency.”

“I know that CF Intercity works with professionalism. I know perfectly the people and professionals who lead this challenge. From my experience, if a team is competent and works with humility, commitment and enthusiasm, the path to victory is always it’s much easier, “he said.