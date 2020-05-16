Juan Fernando Quintero, like all athletes in Argentina, is waiting for the resumption of competition. Meanwhile he continues with the workouts and, in this case, revealed that he complements the exercises that are given in River with a routine that they dictate through Instagram Rodrigo Garduño and Rodrigo de Ovando, two former Mexican soccer players who dedicated themselves to fitness.

Precisely, this Saturday, the Colombian from “Millonario” spoke with the Mexicans once they finished with the practice of the day. “Now the best is back. Let’s go with everything. We still haven’t seen the best. We are like those lions that want to go out and eat everything,” he began. Juan fer.

Regarding training, Quintero He explained: “It is a complete performance that serves people of all ages, and not only for footballers. And the training is hard but once you finish it, you know that you won your day. The motivation that you give people It is admirable. 30 thousand people are connecting and that is not easy. People are enjoying the sport, the training method, and you are the architects of all that. “

In addition, he related how he carries this moment without football. “You have to have mental strength, I have had to suffer a lot. Most soccer players have had to suffer. But when we entered the field we forgot everything. And I always think when I was a child, that I wanted to help my family, when You have nothing to lose and everything to gain, “he told @ ro54d on Instagram Live.

Finally, he expressed his feelings about his present in River. “I am in a very large club, from the first day they received me very well, which is not easy for a foreigner, with other customs. I am very happy in RiverI love this team. I lived important things in my life. I found my place in soccer and I feel very, very, very grateful with life and with God to be representing such an important team worldwide and we know what it means River. To be in such a high club, at this level, you have to be up to it. This is what makes the difference, “he completed.

.