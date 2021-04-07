Juanfe Gomez vs. Diego Valtierra, for the title of Spain super featherweight

This Saturday at the Polideportivo Municipal de Cullera, the Spanish super featherweight championship will be played between the co-applicants Juan Felix Gomez (9-0, 1 KO), from Elche, and the Biscayan Diego Valtierra (6-2, 2 KO).

The title was left vacant by the Granada-born John carter, who will contest the European championship of the category against the French champion Samir ziani.

The championship is one of the stellar matches of the gala organized by KO Boxing, with the dispute also of the Spanish welterweight championship between co-contenders Jon Míguez and Ricardo Roser.

Juanfe Gómez «The Magician» He was Spanish amateur champion in 2016, at super lightweight, and starts as a favorite against Valtierra. He has victories against six Spanish fighters, fights at home and could win on points.

Diego Valtierra He is a brave fighter, but he has lost in his two most committed fights to date, against Brandon Oertel and Adrián Rodríguez, both on points.

The winner will be the ninth champion of Spain of the XXI century, after Oscar Sanchez (3), Tito López (2 + 4 of the 20th century), Sergio Palomo (1), Ruddy Incarnation (4), Sandro Dominguez (1), Eric Pambani (1), Jon Fernandez (1) and John Carter (2).