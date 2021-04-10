Juanfe Gómez, brand new Super Featherweight Champion of Spain

Darío Pérez

The Cullera Sports Center (Valencia) hosted this Saturday afternoon an evening with six professional fights, including two Spanish championships.

The Spanish Super Feather Championship, which was vacant, was contested by the co-applicants Juanfe Gomez (10-0, 2 KO) and Diego Valtierra (6-3, 2 KO); the stylist, taller and left-handed, against the fitter, with a height disadvantage and right-handed.

Juanfe started better, taking out more hands and taking the status of favorite naturally, without nerves from his long distance, the one that suited him best. The Madrid resident in Elche, without being a puncher, was superior to Valtierra, who already had his face marked after two rounds, since Gómez did not throw isolated hands, but combinations.

The Basque could not enter the short distance to look for an elevator fight, his greater probability of leaving with his arm raised, and he only achieved isolated and distant impacts, without clarity, in the face of the Magician. 40-36 were the scores at the end of the fourth chapter of the ten regulations, clearly in favor of the Elche.

In the sixth round, Gomez sent Diego to the canvas twice with a barrage of blows, even cutting his eyebrow. Diego was brave, but the best technique of his rival made that, at the end of the seventh round and after continuing to get his hands on, finally Txutxi del Valle and the corner of Valtierra chose to stop the fight to protect the athlete’s health.

It was something that, incomprehensibly, the doctor had not done after examining the cut up to three times. The respect of the champion for his rival and our sport was such that, before donning the national belt, he put it on Diego Valtierra as recognition. Valtierra returned the courtesy, acknowledging Gomez’s excellent boxing after the fight.

In the previous fights, Zeus of Arms (12-0, 3 KO) and the Nicaraguan Carlos Arroyo placeholder image (5-16-1, 4 KO) opened the gala in a fight that was repeated just two months ago, when the canary won by unanimous and wide decision. The story began the same, with De Armas dominating the distance quite well and performing the best actions of the clash. The referee allowed the blows of the Spanish in the lower areas of his rival, especially in the third and fourth rounds. Arroyo had to put his knee to the ground before the umpteenth hand of De Armas in his pants, before the inexplicable passivity of the third man, who limited himself to counting the Nicaraguan. Along with the good combinations suffered above, Arroyo was badly damaged already in the middle of the eight rounds agreed, and fell again on two occasions, so the referee stopped the hostilities in the fifth round. Great victory for an ambitious Zeus de Armas who will seek the lightweight title of Spain in the remainder of 2021, and announced that he has just been named official candidate.

The Spanish Jose Maria Hernandez (2-0, 0 KO) and Alejandro Torres (2-2, 1 KO) faced four rounds in the next round of the afternoon. “El Gallo” Hernández had a great height advantage, and both offered a lively fight, from less to more and with enough action already in the second round, where Hernández suffered a cut on his eyelid: Torres had managed to shorten the distance, which It suited him better than his rival. It was a tight and tense match, which was demonstrated by the ambition of the two fighters to win the last episode to ensure victory for the cards, with which the hostilities ended in the center of the ring with dangerous exchanges. 39-37, 39-37 and 37-39, split decision in favor of José María Hernández.

At super middleweight, Fernando Jaquero placeholder image (5-0, 1 KO) a Jonathan Castaño (3-14-1, 2 KO), in combat that was agreed to four rounds. Jaquero, La Pesadilla, started more slowly, but increased with each round and gradually increased his hitting frequency and precision. Thus, Castaño needed a protection account in the third round and ended up quite burdened by a Jaquero who found himself more comfortable as the fight progressed. Jonathan Castaño’s experience was very useful for him to grab in the last moments of a fight that will serve Jaquero for his future. The result ruled by the judges was unanimous in favor of La Pesadilla, with scores of 40-34, 40-35 and 39-35.

In addition, the former member of the national team Johan Orozco (1-0, 1 KO) debuted in the professional field against Jorge Mateo (2-4, 0 KO). Orozco came out to take the center of the ring and dominate unceremoniously, before an expectant Mateo, who barely reached out for the first few moments. Pure talent, with a happy and dynamic boxing, Orozco did not let the rival maneuver and imposed his fluency in a very clear way, looking like a boxer with several professional fights behind him. In the third round, a tremendous series of crochets by Orozco hit the side of Mateo’s head and made him fall dramatically; He tried to get up with great courage, but, seeing him stagger, the judge on the ring stopped the actions immediately, requiring the presence of the doctor present. Fortunately, Mateo recovered quickly.