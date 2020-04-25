NY –

With your concert today with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogotá, Juanes He wants to turn a difficult moment into something positive, full of love for his fans.

The Colombian rocker will be accompanied by more than 60 musicians virtually in a nicknamed symphony show “To see you again”, as one of his successes, which can be seen from 17:00 in New York (16:00 Ecuador time) through his YouTube channel and the website of Casa Editorial El Tiempo.

The concert has been promoted as a “gift” for Colombia and the world in the midst of the crisis by COVID-19, in order to carry a message of hope and solidarity. “The truth is that I am very happy because in the midst of this adversity we have managed to get this project out,” Juanes said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Thursday.

“It is very homemade in terms of production, but that is a bit of the idea as well. Show that you can do and that you can manifest the union and the intention to do something beautiful, with love, for the people who are at home, “he added.

For this one 40 minute concert each musician recorded his participation with his phone and then they were all assembled. Juanes announced that there were five songs with arrangements that David Campbell, Juan Luis Guerra and Emanuel Briceño had made for previous productions of the rocker.

Together with the musicians of the Philharmonic, members of his band played: Briceño on the keyboard, Juan Pablo Daza on guitar, Felipe Navia on bass and Marcelo Novati on drums.

Regarding the title, Juanes found that “See you again” was perfect “because somehow we are all longing to see other people again and meet again.”

“And I don’t know if it will be like before or not, or how it will change, but it is still a very genuine feeling and the truth sounds so beautiful with the orchestra and with these arrangements,” he enthusiastically expressed from his home in Miami, where he has been serving quarantine since mid-March.

On what this period of isolation has meant to him, He said that it has been a moment of much reflection trying to understand what is happening in the world, and also pointed out that it has been important to be able to dedicate more time to his wife, the actress Karen Martínez, and their three children, because of his work he travels a lot during the year. “Obviously, one goes through moments of uncertainty, fear, frustration … what we all go through, well, is normal,” said the singer and activist. But “you have to see all the angles of things and take a balance in the middle of everything.”

Juanes participated last Saturday in the Global Citizen special “One World: Together At Home”, where he interpreted More Future Than Past in the segment broadcast online.

Too appeared this week in a prerecorded Prince tribute in Los Angeles, singing the 1999 song of the late superstar together with musicians from his old band.

“I’ve always been too much of a Prince fan and being invited to this event was very emotional. I had worked with (percussionist) Sheila E. a couple of times and playing with that band is a huge thing, a crazy thing, “said Juanes.

But it is the concert with the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra that he described as “historic”.

“I think it is something very beautiful for my career and I hope it is also for the fans,” he concluded. (AND)