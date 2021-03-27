Juanes, Ricky Martin and Pitbull to perform at the Latin American Music Awards

Juanes, Ricky Martin, Pitbull and Anitta will be some of the artists who will perform at the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) gala, which I know will be delivered next April 15 in South Floridathe organization reported this Thursday.

Wisin, Yandel, Manuel Turizo and Ziggy Marley, are other artists who were added this Thursday to the list of artists who will take the stage of the BB&T Center coliseum, in Sunrise, venue of the sixth edition of these awards, which will return this 2021 to be held after the forced pause last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The organization of these awards, which will be broadcast by the Hispanic network Telemundo, also reported that Carrie Underwood, a seven-time Grammy winner, and the Spanish David Bisbal, will debut at this gala singing “Tears of gold”, which is nominated in the Favorite Video category.

The artists announced today complete the previously announced cast that will perform at these awards gala, and among which also appear Carlos Vives, Karol G, Maluma, Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga, Camilo, Gerardo Ortiz, Nicky Jam and Mike Towers.

In this edition, Karol G has equaled his compatriot in number of nominations J Balvin, followed by Bad Bunny (with 8), Ozuna (7) and Anuel AA and Camilo (each with 6).

The Colombian is the first woman to top the list of nominees for a Latin music award since 2006, when her compatriot Shakira was the composer and performer who competed in the most categories of the Latin Grammys.

There are more than 100 exponents of music that compete in the 25 categories of the Latin AMAs, which have been awarded since 2015, when they were conceived to accompany the legendary American Music Awards, created in 1975 when the ABC network lost the transmission of the Grammy awards.

At this gala, the Venezuelan José Luis Rodríguez, “El Puma”, will receive the Legend Award and will offer a special presentation that will include some of his latest songs and top hits.

Similarly, the Puerto Rican Ozuna will be recognized with the Extraordinary Evolution Award, for being “a young artist who reflects change, growth and speed in his career, achieving accelerated success in a short time,” as the organization highlighted in a release.

