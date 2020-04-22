MIAMI.- Juanes was the Latin American ambassador at the concert organized by the Grammy in tribute to the late American artist Prince, which was broadcast on Tuesday by the CBS television network on its open signal, its internet platforms and services such as YouTube and Hulu.

“When I was a teenager I used to sing in front of the mirror, with my acoustic guitar ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, although I didn’t even know the lyrics,” the Colombian singer acknowledged from behind the scenes in the recording of the “show”, according to a video broadcast by the Academia de the recording.

This show, which was recorded on January 28 and has the title “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince”, was attended by around twenty artists who performed some of the main successes of Prince, who died on April 21, 2016 from an accidental overdose.

In addition to Juanes, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Foo Fighters, HER, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Princess, Sheila E., St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, participated in the Usher and Susanna Hoffs.

In addition, musicians from the groups The Revolution and Morris Day and the Time, created by Prince himself, had a special appearance.

The comedy and actress Maya Rudolph led the show, while Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, Fred Armisen, FKA Twigs and Jimmy Jam – a friend and collaborator of Prince – shared special moments in the artist’s life.

Juanes sang “1999”, the song that shares a name with the album that Prince presented in 1982.

For his part, the artist Miguel, of Mexican and African-American origin, sang “” I Would Die 4 U “, while John Legend was in charge of” Nothing Compares 2 U “.

Prince is considered one of the most prolific American artists in contemporary history, with 40 albums, which earned him 38 nominations and seven Grammy Awards.

In addition, in 1985 he received the Merit Award from the President of the Academy.

