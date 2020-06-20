Juanes releases new song in support of immigrants with Nach | Reform

Colombian singer Juanes premiered a new song with Nach in support for to the immigrants and about the racismo, noting that this is not the first time that Nach has written or participated in songs.

Juanes and the Spanish rapper Nach joined their incredible voices in « Will pass« , In collaboration with UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) for International Refugee Day.

The topic not only talks about the need to make the problems of immigrants visible on a global level, but also about open people’s minds.

It may interest you: Federica Quijano, received advice from her family and friends to return to her son

This new topic came spontaneouslyBecause Nach had in mind to create a song of this style for a while and it was at a working dinner that the two were talking about it.

This is how Juanes was fascinated by the great idea and I go completely into that project with his partner.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

We were looking at the lyrics together, seeing how we could record it. Finally we did it remotely, he from the studio in Miami and I from here. We got together other times that he came to Spain to finish polishing details and, before confinement, we recorded the video clip in the Canary Islands, ”said Nach.

Since they had finished the song, they contacted UNHCR to use it and give it the necessary coverage for both create awareness as to denounce a situation as terrible as the one that is taking place.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

From the first moment they loved the idea and got involved in the project. They gave us the images to make the video clip and we were working on new things, « he said.

For both singers, without a doubt there was no better date for the premiere of the song like this day, because due to the current situation that is lived was the right moment.

You can also read: Thalía premieres a new song uniting her voice with two great artists