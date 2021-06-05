Juanes helps his son tie his tie

How time flies! And he knows that well Juanes , who already has pure teenagers at home … Gone are those days of diapers, games and bottles, now his three children are all about teens and both the singer and his wife, Karen MartinezThey have had to adapt to these changes in their family dynamics. Although they are already in another stage, the children still need the help of mom and dad, even for everyday tasks. However, even the parents themselves need help on some occasions and resort to the now famous tutorials.

© @ lachechiJuanes with his wife Karen and their three children: Luna, Paloma and Dante

The couple’s youngest son, Dante, had to go to school in his dress uniform and had to wear a tie, a fact that put the Colombian interpreter in trouble, as he is not very fond of this formal garment, so he had to figure out how to help the 11 year old boy.

Karen, who has been married to Juanes since 2004, recorded the exact moment her husband tries to learn how to tie his son’s tie by watching a tutorial, while Dante patiently waits for his father to finish doing his thing. Moved by the moment, the model – whom Juanes affectionately calls ‘La Chechi’ – recorded the scene between father and son and shared it on his social networks and added the following to the video: “The father learning to make his tie.”

After several attempts, Juanes succeeded and made a perfect tie knot for his son. In his networks, the Spanish rock interpreter shared the result while he, his son and Karen went to the boy’s school for a special ceremony.

© @ lachechiJuanes and Karen are the proud parents of three boys

In addition to Dante, Juanes and Karen are the parents of 17-year-old Luna and Paloma, who is just turning 16 on this day. Juanes, whose real name is Juan Esteban Aristizábal, and Karen Martínez have been together since 2004. The couple had a brief breakup in 2007 and even announced to the media their final separation at the beginning of that year, but months later they managed to reconcile and rescue Your marriage. After overcoming their relationship crisis, Juanes and Karen posed in December of that year together with their daughters Luna and Paloma for the pages of ¡HOLA !.