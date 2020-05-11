The moms who celebrated this Sunday the Mother’s Day in the United States, Mexico, Brazil and other countries had a day of serenades with free live concerts by singers like Juanes, Fonseca, Roberto Carlos, Alejandro Fernández and their son Alex, plus the opening of a recorded and joint broadcast by artists as diverse as Fito Páez, Gerardo Ortiz, Franco de Vita and Lali.

“This contingency has kept us apart from the people we love, I am convinced that when the thoughts of love of a mother are inside your heart we are never far from home,” said Fernández as he began his show from his vacation home on the coast. Mexican, where he is isolated with his older children.

“This is a very particular moment, we cannot be together, we cannot hug, we cannot kiss, but I am sure that if we take care of ourselves as we should, we will soon get out of this,” added El Potrillo, who was presented by Alex Fernandez, who intoned some of his songs

An hour and a half earlier, live music had started at almost the same time in Miami (USA) and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), with live shows by Juanes and Fonseca, on the one hand, and Roberto Carlos, for another.

Although Mother’s Day is celebrated on different days in some countries of Latin America and the United States, this May 10 for the first time the celebration coincided in almost the entire continent.

“We want to explain that Juan Fernando (Fonseca) and I live five blocks away. That is why we decided to do this together, respecting social isolation measures to celebrate our mothers, our wives and all the mothers in the world, “said Juanes from the garden of Fonseca’s house, after remembering the importance to “take care and take care” of infections.

Also read: Bad Bunny surprisingly releases the album ‘Las que no went a gone’

“In times of adversity and times so particular you have to change the script and fill us with positive energy, plan and strategize what we want to do, ”added Fonseca.

Both Colombian artistss played for more than two hours accompanied by two musicians and keeping the recommended two meters away.

Although its broadcast was sponsored by a whiskey brand, the artists spoke of moderation when it came to consuming alcoholic beverages, especially to avoid “domestic violence”. They also recalled that the coronavirus crisis had not ended climate change and stated that this “is not an excuse for not avoiding the consumption of plastics or not recycling.”

To the surprise of their fans, they not only sang their most popular songs, but they duetted them all, shared memories of youth, touring or festivals, read fan messages, and fulfilled requests for personalized congratulations.

Roberto Carlos, meanwhile, interpreted many of his greatest hits from a studio in the Brazilian television station Rede Globo.

It may interest you: “I’m sick of being seen as a sex symbol”, Mara Cifuentes

Accompanied by four well separated musicians with masks and behind transparent acrylic partitions, The King repeated the isolation norms, the need to use protection and called to donate to 150 Brazilian organizations that help the personnel who are in the front row of the fight against the coronavirus.

Just before they ended Fonseca and Juanes, the Fernándezes began singing from a house that Alejandro Fernández has on the Mexican coast.

With the Pacific Ocean in the background, the serenade began with Alex singing some of his songs and, before introducing his father, he told an anecdote according to which he was almost buried in the snow when he was 12 years old.

“He will never forgive me,” joked El Potrillo before singing songs like his current hit “Caballero” and another previous one, “I dedicated myself to losing you.” The concert was impeccable, with a stage and a professional sound system.

Hours before, artists from the Sony Music label like Páez, Ortiz, De Vita, Pabllo Vittar, Cami, Victor Manuelle, DVicio, Raquel Sofía, Cami and many more sang two of their main songs in the initiative “Made in casa”, which was conducted in a very fun way by the Argentine artist Lali.

.