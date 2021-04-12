Juanes delights us with another single!

This April 8 the successes definitely did not stop, today we present one of the most anticipated singles of this week, we refer to the new material that Juanes prepared for all of us, “Love after love” A depth that goes to leave surprised. Here at Music News.

Juanes premiered on April 8 his most recent single entitled, “Love after love” a song that has exceeded expectations, and when we listen to “JUANES” we know that this material is guaranteed, be it a single or a collaboration , anything that has to do with this talented artist, assures us that success is real and sure.

Basically what Juanes tells us in this song is that yes, love is going to hurt, because it would be unreal not to, simply at some point you are going to have a really bad time, but it would be a mistake not to risk it. Love is the basis of everything, love is what drives us, it is something like the only engine you must have in life.

So take a risk, it can go wrong, it can go wrong, but we can assure you of that, and not only we, but also Juanes, if you never risk you will never win, so whoever does not want to dare to love, has already lost for life .

This song did surprise the entire audience of Juanes, “Juanes again with his rock beginnings and no longer with urban music producers, this is the Juanes that we all always want.”

“An exquisite version, as Juanes has used to us, returned to his roots and it shows that he does it very well, enjoying himself. This album is sure to be crazy. Applause for the King ”

