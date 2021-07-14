Juanes announces the dates of his tour ‘Origen’ by the United States – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes will tour the United States with 20 concerts with his new record material Origen. The Fillmore in Miami will be the venue where the tour will start on September 16.

“I can’t wait to go back. I really miss it, more than ever in my life, ”said the artist, who has spent most of the pandemic locked up composing and studying singing, guitar and poetry.

After experimenting with different types of music, Juanes returned to his roots with the album Origen, his tenth studio material that he released in May and in which he made new versions of songs by some of the most influential artists in his life and career. from Joe Arroyo and Bruce Springsteen, to Bob Marley and Juan Luis Guerra.

Origen Tour, the tour for this album, will include stops in Orlando at the House of Blues on September 18; Atlanta at Tabernacle on the 19th; Washington at The Anthem on the 21st; and Seattle at Moore Theater on the 24th. He will hit Las Vegas on October 1; to Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater on the 2nd; to San Antonio at the Majestic Theater on the 9th; and to Houston at the House of Blues on 12 and 13, among other cities.

The tour will conclude in Chicago, Illinois, on October 15 at the Rosemont Theater.

