Juanes and Fonseca prepare virtual concert for mothers

TO Juanes already Fonseca, unites them much more than music. Friends forever, they have collaborated with each other, they have sung of love, heartbreak, children, friendship, homeland … and now they decide to unite in these uncertain times to bring hope, strength and much love to each one Colombian and world mothers with a serenade dedicated to them.

For both their mothers, Doña Alicia from Juanes and Ana Marcela from Fonseca They are his greatest loves and have played a fundamental role in their careers, as they have been his managers at heart. Both always had their unconditional support and perhaps, from there their taste for music was born.

What do Juanes and Fonseca have prepared for mothers day?

Feeling that for their own mothers and knowing that they are the most loved ones in families, Juanes and Fonseca unite and from Miami they will bring to every home one of the most inspired gifts for Mother’s Day, an acoustic concert accompanied by the musicians of the Juanes band; on the guitar Juan Pablo Daza and on the keyboard, Emanuel Briceño. Together they will do, this next Sunday from 2:00 p.m. (PST) / 5:00 p.m. (EST), that this year, Mother’s Day is unforgettable.

Thanks to American Express, Old Parr and Avianca for joining this emotional celebration.

It is time for love, to be part of that unbreakable chain, to reach out and smile with your eyes. It is time for hugs from the soul so that the distance does not separate us. It is time to express ourselves and say I love you, because being away, today we feel closer than ever.

Happy day to all the mothers of the world whom we take care of ourselves.

