Juanes and Carlos Vives join Shakira and ask to stop violence in Colombia – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The singer-songwriters Shakira, Juanes and Carlos Vives demonstrated by the wave of social protests that shakes Colombia with at least 20 people killed in the last week and they clamored for respect for life.

“I ask the government of my country to take urgent measures. Stop the violation of human rights and restore the value of human life above any political interest ”, wrote Shakira through her official Twitter account, reported Notistarz.

The singer-songwriter of the song “Pies descalzos”, said that “it is unacceptable for a mother to lose her only child to brutality and for 18 other people to have their lives taken from them in a peaceful protest. Bullets will never be able to silence the voice of the sufferer (…) it is essential that we not be deaf to the cry of our own.

For his part, Juanes, in the same social network, asked President Iván Duque and the government of Colombia, “to protect the lives of the protesters by stopping the violence and guaranteeing their human rights. There have to be other ways ”.

“What happens today in Colombia comes from many years ago, social inequality, lack of opportunities and many other variables have brought us here. I just hope that this moment and that all the lost lives of young students, policemen, soldiers and civilians are not in vain, ”Juanes stressed.

He added: “My country hurts me like never before, to feel that things are getting out of control and that fear, anger and indignation paralyze the ability to reason is terrifying. We have not been able to learn to listen to each other, to respect each other, to look each other in the eye and recognize each other as brothers ”.

Carlos Vives also expressed about social protests and violence in different regions of Colombia: “Violence also arises from our inability to see the other as an equal. To many of you who read me and who exercise your forms of violence here I make an equally important call: No to violence in the networks.

“Superimposing reason over passion, technical level over political level, proactive and innovative dialogue over arrogance and two-way incendiary speeches. We all have a lot of good sense to contribute in these difficult moments, ”Vives noted.

The singer-songwriter recalled the Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez, when he stated: “we are capable of the most sublime acts and the most atrocious acts. We can all help turn the page from barbarism to good sense. Now! Every minute counts. Every life counts. Each error is multiplied exponentially ”.

