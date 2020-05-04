Juancho Hernangómez offered a great image since it landed on the Minnesota Timberwolves and it seems clear that this franchise will count on him for the future project they intend to build. The Spaniard became a starter in several games, increased his scoring flow and is considered to be very valid at the position of 3, being able to defend at the low post at 4 and having good defensive agility on the perimeter. “We want him here for a long time,” said Gersson Rosas, the team’s president of operations. Juancho currently earns $ 3.3 million per season, a rookie contract that could be increased if this interest from the Timberwolves is real.

