Juancho Hernangómez will finally be at the Olympic Games

Great news for the Spanish team. The NBA Juancho Hernangómez He will finally be at the Tokyo Olympics after overcoming the shoulder injury that had initially left him out of the Olympics after a first diagnosis.

Doctors ruled out in principle that Hernangómez could compete in the Games, but new medical tests left open the possibility that he could recover.

The player is now discharged after passing the relevant medical tests, and has the approval not only of the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB), but also of his team, Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Juancho is going to be there. He has worked well. I want to thank the Wolves for their mentality and attitude,” he said. Sergio Scariolo, Spain coach.

The youngest of the Hernangómez injured his shoulder in a preparation match against France and from the beginning seemed to be out of the Games, so his recovery for the Olympic competition is a pleasant surprise, especially considering that he is a starter Scariolo fixed and that has great importance in the tactical scheme of the Spanish team.

Spain has announced, on the other hand, its last three discards. They are Pierre Oriola, Dario Brizuela Y Xabi López-Arostegui.

Thus, Spain will go to Tokyo with 4 NBA players and 5 former US league players among its 12 summoned.