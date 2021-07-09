Juancho Hernangómez, injured for the Olympic Games

07/09/2021 at 12:49 AM CEST

Juancho Hernangómez will not be in Tokyo. The Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) communicated that power forward suffers a grade 4-5 acromioclavicular dislocation in the left shoulder, according to the tests he has undergone at the QuirónSalud Málaga Hospital, and for this reason he will miss the Olympic Games.

Likewise, the recovery procedure to be followed by Hernangómez has not been clarified. “The FEB medical corps works in permanent contact with that of the Minnesota Timberwolves, its NBA franchise, to decide the treatment or to follow “, dictates the statement.

By last, The Federation wanted to send encouragement to Juancho and a speedy recovery. “The FEB regrets this unfortunate injury, which obscures the victory against the French National Team. At this time, the only concern of all parties is the health of the player and that he has a recovery as prompt and satisfactory as possible, allowing him to return with all his strength to the fields, “he concludes.