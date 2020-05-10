© The Thirteen

After it transpired that Juana Viale had been summoned to return to Dancing for a Dream 2020, Finally actress and host cleared all doubts and confirmed that he will not return to the program hosted by Marcelo Tinelli.

Days ago, Angel of Brito revealed that the actress, and current host of the cycles of Mirtha Legrand, was in talks to return to the track of Showmatch, after her passage in 2015, although the possibility that the actress was in the contest was not planned, was getting closer to the track. “They already talked and it would be ok “LAM driver had anticipated.

However, with Marcelo Polino as one of the guests at Lunch with Mirtha (El Trece), Joan confirmed that he will not return to dance contest and in dialogue with journalist, explained why.

“Well, let’s talk a little more frivolously, I want you to tell me the details of Dancing for a Dream, is it going to exist or is it not going to exist?”he asked the driver to Polino. But before answering, the Dancing jury asked: “I’m going to give the details, but I want to take a scoop, Are you going to dance, are you going to participate?“

“No”, answered Joan. “Why we did not arrive, economically there was no agreement“he added. “But we talk about that with Marcelo and Chato”Marcelo threw to tempt her. “Perfect, go ahead, listen to my pleas!”, answered the granddaughter of “La Chiqui” between laughs.

With all the desire that he decline his decision and finally be on the show, Polino recalled his time on the track: “You did very well when you participated,” he said. “Yes, many years ago, the hip was more rusty”Juana closed with humor.

On the other hand, De Brito also said that The Dancing will present various modifications such as health prevention compared to COVID-19. The driver shared photos of the modifications that are being made in the program hosted by Marcelo Tinelli so that the jury, made up of the journalist, Carolina “Pampita” Ardohain, Florencia Peña and Marcelo Polino, be protected.

The driver of THE M He said that they will be separated by different blindex of a meter and a half long by eighty centimeters high. He also confirmed that deliverations will no longer be held with the four together deciding live who to save in each sentence.

L.M