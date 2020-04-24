© instagram

Before you could talk about “pets”, “zoos”, among other issues. However, the world was changing, it evolved and after new incorporated information, the environmental and animal consciousness is one of the most difficult debates of the present time. Along these lines, millions of activists protect animals and ecological protection. It was for this reason that the attitude of Susana Giménez with the baby dog ​​she adopted in early April (Rita) and srespective refund for misconduct, sparked outrage from protectionists. However, in the world of “divas” contrasts occur and it was Juana Viale, granddaughter of “La Chiqui“Who left him offsideto diva of the phones this time with a contrary attitude.

It is a gesture that detached her from the attitude of the driver with her puppy and that Viale shared on Instagram. “Hello Hello hello. I want to tell you to adopt these two beauties! A female and a male, they were abandoned and yesterday they came to my home“revealed the model at the foot of a post in which she is seen with three dogs, hers and the new members and added:”We are still with the choice of names. Thank you for taking care of us today and starting the treatments to recover them. AND thanks for rescuing animals from abuse“message accompanied by a request between hashtags of” more love “.

This gesture of the daughter of Marcela Tinayre, remarked Susana’s controversial attitude with Rita that angered many, including Nicole Neumann, who in conversation with his panel We in the Morning launched without filter: “If a boy comes with a disease, or you adopt him with a disease, do you return him? ” and added firmly: “When the puppy arrives, he grows his little teeth that are sharp, he wants to play, he pees and poops everywhere until he learns where to do, which is like a baby with the difference that they don’t wear diapers. You you have to have the patience for that moment of growth. “

While all the darts point against the figure of Telefé for his delicate decision, Juana Viale shared his gesture of adoption and obtained very positive reactions in this regard. “Thank you for doing things well “,” you are an excellent person “,” that tenderness “,” thank you for saving them “.

Let’s remember that the diva, although when she received it, expressed her love for the animal, with the days she assured: “I have a new dog that, unfortunately it returned to the hatchery because it bit me so much, so much, so much that I am undone. I can’t show my arms. The legs, bloody. Little teeth were coming out from below. He had gums, he had everything to bite, but he liked my arms and it drove me crazy. “He also said:”They will bring it to me in a month. She was very small, you can’t … I was going crazy“Tremendous!

A.A