Through the cartoonist Jorge Break he made himself known the death of the Mexican cartoonist and inker Juan Francisco Velasco Hernández, known in the middle of the comics as Juan Vlasco. The cause of the artist’s death was a complication from appendicitis surgery, unrelated to COVID 19.

“I have to communicate to the entire union of comic artists and comic fans that Juan Vlasco passed away last Friday after a complication in his operation. He had been diagnosed with appendicitis and went to the hospital urgently. It turned out apparently well. (…) It hurts very bastard. He left us the BEST INKER IN THIS COUNTRY. 24 years working at Marvel. For many of you an artist or co-worker died. For me, my friend died, ”said Jorge Break on Facebook.

Vlasco had a long career in the comic industry, starting in the late 1990s with the defunct Vid editorial, where he drew La Bestia roja (a title in which he collaborated with Humberto Ramos) and Famptoms, the elegant threat. When the comic book boom started in Mexico (powered by Superman’s Death), Vlasco participated as a cartoonist and inker in Ransom 4, a Mexican independent comic that had resonance in 1994.

Vlasco managed to make the leap to the United States industry, where Milestone entered, the seal of DC directed to ethnic minorities. He then went on to Marvel, where he had a long career, inking titles as varied as Marvel: Shadows & Light, Spider-Boy Team-Up (where he collaborated with Mexican Omar Ladrönn), The Uncanny X-Men and Cable. At DC Comics he inked Sins of Youth: JLA Jr., Adventures of Superman, Superman: The Man of Steel, Young Justice, Superman, Action Comics, and Impulse, to mention part of his work. In Dark Horse he began to collaborate with the Mexican Paco Medina in the Planet of the Apes comics. When Medina switched to Marvel, he also followed, collaborating on Venom, Nova, Ultimate Comics X-Men, USAvengers, and Avengers No Road Home.

This is how his great friend Paco Medina said goodbye to Vlasco:

“I will be selfish saying that for many and very valuable reasons Juanito was for me more than for many. Through the years of hard work I was able to meet more than one man who had a heart of gold and I was able to take that with me. He was my mentor, my friend, my teacher, and my brother. Now that I find it hard to understand that he is no longer turning to see what we did together and I see that detaching his strokes from mine is impossible; that I was lucky to hear him, I was lucky to laugh with him. And being so selective with the people who were close to him, he chose me as his brother. Juan, I can only thank you for taking care of me in the hardest moments and teaching me to think of a better future… Without your company I would not be the person I am now. ” Medina indicated in his Facebook account.

Last December their last collaborations were released at Marvel, where Vlasco was in charge of Ms. Marvel’s inks.

