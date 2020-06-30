Juan Toscano He has been the protagonist this season for establishing the presence of a Mexican player in Golden State Warriors and share costumes with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Precisely, the Mexican has spoken about how impressive it has been to witness the innate ability of the Splash Brothers to launch three points, arguing that before he believed that putting 10 triples in a row was elite, until he saw that they are capable of chaining 25 and 30 consecutive.

