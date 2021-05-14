Juan Toscano cries in full prison conference after signing contract

The Mexican player of the Warriors, Juan Toscano cries in full prison conference after signing official contract of the NBA.

Since entering the court for the Golden State Warriors, Juan Toscano-Anderson He has given everything. That’s why when the news was announced that the Dubs would be signing him to an official two-year contract, he really earned it.

In a poignant moment that should make all fans of the Warriors, JTA called her mother right after officially signing her contract:

Made it official and called mom ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/iZ9Dskaunw – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 14, 2021

Cry those tears of joy, JTA. Dub Nation knows you deserve it. The numbers of Juan Toscano-Anderson they don’t attract your attention. The 6’6 ″ forward is averaging just 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. NBA. But the intangibles and the maximum hustle and bustle that it brings to the field each and every night has been a great spark for a Warriors that I needed it urgently.

When you play alongside guys like Stephen CurryYou, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, you’re not expected to win big scoring nights or handle the ball a lot. But that’s exactly where Juan Toscano-Anderson excels, acting as a kind of role.