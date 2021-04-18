Juan Toscano-Anderson nearly broke his head to assist Stephen Curry

The player of the NBA, Juan Toscano-Anderson he almost broke his head to give his partner assistance Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors they will do their best to put the ball in the hands of their superstar Stephen Curry. In fact, Juan Toscano-Anderson made possible a deep triple by Curry with a sensational play.

The Warriors They came close to a fumble with less than six minutes remaining in regulation time, but clearly JTA would not allow that to happen on their clock.

Here the video:

Toscano with an incredible save, deep 3 from Curry. pic.twitter.com/nBUwsaBZ2z – NBA Quick Highlights (@NBA_QHighlights) April 18, 2021

The Mexican-American forward dived headfirst into the scorer’s table just to keep the ball from going out of bounds. He crashed violently into the stands but managed to keep the ball in play by throwing it at the teammate Warriors, Jordan Poole.

Juan Toscano-Anderson he didn’t get an assists as it was Poole who passed the ball to Curry, who then hit a 3-pointer just steps from the logo. Still, it is clear that he was the forward of the Warriors who made that happen.

Juan Toscano-Anderson is pure heart and hustle 💪pic.twitter.com / hI8Y4zGr9Z – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2021

The player was hit hard after going behind the technical table behind the ball only for his teammate to hit a triple.