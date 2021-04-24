Juan Tello and Fede Chingotto remain firm towards the semifinal

04/23/2021

On at 21:19 CEST

Juan Tello Y Fede Chingotto maintain their love affair with the Alicante Open and today they have signed their place in the semifinals after beating Paquito Navarro Y Martin Di Nenno (6-2 7 6-3) in the duel that opened the quarterfinal session at the Alicante Technification Center.

His next rivals will be the world number one, Juan Lebron Y Alejandro Galán, who did not fail in the search for their first semis of the course. The duo swept their date before Juan Martin Diaz Y Coki Nieto (6-3, 6-0). With prudence, Lebrón and Galán started their meeting, allowing their rivals to stay close on the scoreboard, but little by little they were taking distances to score the first round and go out to the second, with a break in the initial game and without giving up. to their rivals. After falling in the quarterfinals in Madrid, the champions seek to claim their claim in Alicante and, for the moment, they are fulfilling the script.

They will not repeat the semifinals Agustin Tapia Y Pablo Lima that fell before Arturo Coello Y Miguel Lamperti (7-6, 5-7, 4-6) in a highly contested match. The pass to the final will be played against Franco Stupaczuk Y Ale ruiz that they eliminated Fernando Belasteguin Y Sanyo gutierrez by 7-6 and 7-5.

Female painting

In the female box Gemma Triay Y Alejandra Salazar devastated in their duel before Barbara Las Heras Y Carla Mesa (6-0 and 6-2). The Menorcan and the Madrilenian laid the foundations right from the start and based on winners they finished off the defenses of their rivals who barely had any options and closed the set without adding. In the second, Bárbara and Carla improved and took the first set but it was all a little mirage and the number one couple also signed the victory in that set and, incidentally, in the match. In the next round they will meet Aranzazu Osoro and Victoria Iglesias for a place in the final.

On the other side of the picture, they advanced Lucia Sainz Y Beatriz gonzalez after their duel was suspended due to the injury of one of their rivals, Patty llaguno, which was paired with Virginia Riera. His next rivals will be Paula Josemaría and Ariana Sánchez who ended the journey of Marta Talaván Y Lorena Rufo (4-6, 4-6).