Juan Soto with his third homer of the month and is still on fire

The dominican Juan Soto accentuated the ball after depositing it home run for the opposing band against the Philadephia Phillies in the MLB.

Through the second game in the series between the Washington Nationals and the Philadephia Phillies, Juan Soto He said goodbye to the slump he experienced this June.

Juan Soto With three home runs in just four days in June, Soto is hitting .282 with 7 home runs, 44 hits, 23 RBIs and one stolen base.

Soto has 15 home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies in his career, it is the team that has punished the most when it comes to home runs in his five seasons in the MLB.

It’s great to see the way Juan Soto he hits home runs for the opposite band in the best baseball in the world, there is not much difference between the direction of his sticks for his favoring band than the opposite.

Here the video: