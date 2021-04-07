Juan Soto responded in la chiquita: hit to win in its premiere



Soto was ranked third bat.

Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The Dominican Juan Soto was consolidated as one of the most dangerous hitters in Major League Baseball last year. And on the Opening Day of the Washington Nationals he endorsed the description of a star that everyone gives him at his young age. Gave a hit to drop off to the Atlanta Braves and get the first win of the season.

Soto he had gone blank in his first four plate appearances. He came in fifth, with two men on base, a five-run tie in the bottom of the ninth inning and no outs. It was a left-handed duel against pitcher Will Smith, who totally out of control threw three bad balls in a row.

And for the native of Santo Domingo there is no bad fifth, nor need to wait for pitches. He knew Smith would attack the strike zone to avoid loading the bases and made the victory swing. He hit the line ball between center field and right. Nothing to do for outfielders, Nationals win.

WALK-OFF! 🚨 @ JuanSoto25_ left them on the ground with this unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/acEy0s0Vyc – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 6, 2021

Washington just started its season on Tuesday due to problems related to COVID-19. An outbreak of coronavirus removed 11 players from the team, 4 of them with positive tests. Therefore, the inaugural series against the Mets had to be postponed. They reinforced their squad to be able to compete during the days when part of their players will be out and they took to the field. Juan Soto made them happy at the start.