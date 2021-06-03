Juan Soto made fun of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s arm after reaching him safe

The dominican Juan Soto made fun of Ronald Acuna Jr. after scoring a run in the middle of the MLB game.

In one of the most exciting series in Major League baseball, Soto was running at second base when teammate Kyle Scherber singled to right fielder who is Ronald Acuna Jr, That was when Juan Soto he managed to score after Acuña’s turn. When crossing the home plate, Soto stood looking at Acuña in a funny way.

Here the video:

Schwarber sends the ball to right field for an RBI single, and Juan Soto stared at Acuña as he crossed the plate 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jTZ4nu3JNM – On the ground (@enelterrenocom) June 2, 2021

Both players traveled to Japan together to kick off the 2019 season when they were just in their second year in the Major Leagues, they are two of the greatest figures to watch in active baseball and they are Latino.

All those players such as Ronald Acuna Jr, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr and Vladimir Guerrero Jr, form a friendship outside of the professional that many fans lack knowledge.