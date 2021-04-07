Juan Soto left the Braves on the field in his debut

The dominican Juan Soto left the Atlanta Braves on the field in what was their debut In the season MLB 2021.

After a first three no-hitches and a late debut, Juan Soto never let down his guard and recorded his first hit of the season at the best of times.

With the game five runs for five, two outs, with the count at 3-0, Juan Soto unleashed a hot line to tow the second runner in and win the game six runs by five MLB.

Here the video:

Juan Juan Juan Juan Soto… 🔥 Juan Soto in his first game of 2021 connects the winning hit, The Washington Nationals leave you fifo to the Atlanta Bracos. # Mlb #gamewinner #muchobateo #hits #debut #juansoto #nationals #braves #washington #atlanta #tendenciadeportivaRD pic. twitter.com/LUHlhRxhv0 – RD Sports Trend (@tendeportiva_rd) April 6, 2021

“LET’S GO SOTO” WE 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑 YOU, NATS FANS !! – Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 6, 2021

Big things are expected from Soto in the Big leagues 2021, he comes from winning his first avocado bat and is the favorite to win the MVP for multiple reporters from the MLB.