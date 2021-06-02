Juan Soto homered and completed a night of dreams against the Braves

The dominican Juan Soto put an accent to the ball after depositing it as a home run on the opposite side against the Atlanta Braves in the MLB.

Through the second game of the series between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, Juan Soto came out of a slump he was carrying, batting 4-for-3 with 4 RBIs, 1 home run and 1 base on the ball. MLB.

Juan Soto he’s hitting 284. with 5 home runs, 40 hits, 20 RBIs and one stolen base. He is still in time to wake up offensively and continue burning the league as he has done since his debut in the MLB.

This home run traveled a distance of 409 feet and came out at a speed of 109 miles per hour.

Here the video:

⚠️ Juan Soto was activated. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/T857h75czI – LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 2, 2021

This season Soto It has not been the offensive spark plug of the Washington Nationals as we are used to seeing, but it always appears in the moments that it is most needed.