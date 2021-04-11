Juan Soto hit his second home run of the night against the Dodgers

The outfielder for the Washington Nationals, Juan Soto hit his second home run of the night against the Los Angeles Dodgers of the season Major League Baseball-MLB 2021.

Through Saturday’s game against the Angeles Dodges, Juan Soto he debuted his first two home runs of the season, driving in two runs and hitting 4-2.

Here the videos:

The herrera native’s first home run was 412 feet with a velocity of 109.5 miles, however, the second hit 105 miles and covered a distance of 360 feet in the distance. MLB. Now the Dominican is hitting 375. with two homers and four RBIs.

He knew it, his people knew it… JONRONAZO by Juan Soto! Dominican Pride 🇩🇴 | #Make itBig pic.twitter.com/I8tNcCKkOu – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 11, 2021

A HOME RUN was not enough for Juan Soto tonight. ⚾️💪 pic.twitter.com/lHwLhDzdBm – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 11, 2021

