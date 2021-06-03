Juan Soto hit a timely home run again on a consecutive day against the Braves

The dominican Juan Soto he put an accent on the ball again after depositing it home run down the center band against the Atlanta Braves in the MLB.

Through the third game of the series between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, Juan Soto he hit his second home run on a day in a row, showing he’s really coming off the slump.

With the count at 2-0, a running back in scoring position off Drew Smily’s deliveries, Soto hit a beast home run to put his team up 3 runs for 1. On two days in June, Pacheco has two home runs.

Soto is the hitter with the most homers of 430 feet or more since 2018 in the MLB, with a total of 12.

Juan Soto he’s hitting .287 with 6 home runs, 41 hits, 22 RBIs and one stolen base. He still has time to wake up offensively and continue burning the league as he has done since his debut in the MLB.

Here the video:

Juan Soto – Washington Nationals (6) pic.twitter.com/dTaMF70EyT – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 3, 2021

It is no secret to anyone that Soto has had a terrible start to the season, however, little by little we see again that Juan Soto who is a nightmare in the batting box, and because we say so, but because pitchers like Marcus themselves Stroman have let it be known.