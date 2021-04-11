Juan Soto hit a huge home run against Mexican Julio Urias

The dominican Juan Soto his first home run of the season was sounded against the shipments of the Mexican Julio Urías in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Juan Soto continues to have a good start to the season, although his team was losing by five runs, he did not lower his guard and punished a high and sticky pitch by Julio Urías, to take it out of line through the right field of Dodgers Stadium in the MLB.

That home run traveled a distance of 409 feet and came 109.5 miles per hour off his bat.

Here the video:

Juan Soto’s first home run of the 2021 season pic.twitter.com/54HTcUr7Gu – OPT (@OnePursuitTakes) April 11, 2021

Soto owns a 1,136 OPS against left-handed pitchers since the start of the 2020 season, the eighth best in MLB.

Lefty-lefty matchup is no problem for Juan Soto. He holds a 1,136 OPS against left-handed pitchers since the start of the 2020 season, 8th best in MLB. # Natitude pic.twitter.com/o8JLcLit8q – Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) April 11, 2021

There is no doubt that Juan Soto knows how to punish left-handed pitchers, either on both sides of the field he knows how to hurt them, that is why he is being considered the best hitter in the league. MLB both for analysts and for some players.