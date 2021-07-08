Juan Soto hit a home run on a consecutive day and prepares for the HR Derby

The dominican Juan Soto connected his second home run in less than 24 hours after announcing his participation in the home run derby of the MLB.

Through the San Diego Padres’ game against the Washington Nationals, Juan Soto He once again delighted his fans with a superb line through left field that became a home run, once again on the opposite side.

This was the 400th hit of Juan Soto In the race, by the way, the 11th homer of the season reached 42 RBIs. This home run came 106 miles from the Dominican’s bat and traveled 382 feet in the MLB.

Now the southpaw is hitting 280. With 11 homers and 42 RBIs, he has been very dominant in his last plate appearances and free of injuries that limit him to continue playing at the level that is already known.

The San Diego Padres have been faithful victims of what Juan Soto has been doing in recent days, their regular pitchers have not been able to control their weak points and have ended up paying for it sooner or later. Nobody expected the participation of Soto in the home run derby because although he can give 20-30 in a season, he is not classified as a net homerunner, however, one thing is the game and another is the practice.