Juan Soto hit a beastly home run off the oldest pitcher in MLB

The dominican Juan Soto connected a home run through right field to the oldest pitcher in the entire MLB.

Through the game of the Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays, Juan Soto hit the second home run of the inning for his team, to drive in Trea Turner and make the game 3-0.

Juan Soto now has 9 home runs, 34 RBIs and is hitting 276. That home run had a 113-mile start and traveled a distance of 278 feet in the National Park of the United States. MLB.

Juan Soto 2-run home run e os Nationals estão 🔥🔥🔥🔥 ☄️🇩🇴

pic.twitter.com/hUjXdjdPAL – Baseball Mundo Afora 🌍 (@beisebolmafora) June 29, 2021

Soto He is a finalist to go to the 2021 Major League All-Star game with players who have hit twice as many home runs as he, however, the Dominican has also known how to shine on defense this season, being the second RF with the best National League defense.

A few days ago he once champion of the MLB and the batting title in the National League, he said he wants to finish the season well and not as he started it.

The 41-year-old pitcher Rich Hill is the oldest pitcher active in the majors, after going through more than five teams he is still a net starter with the 2020 runners-up of the MLB. MLB.