Juan Soto disqualified from Major League Baseball due to shoulder injury

The gardener of the Nationals from Washington, Juan Soto was disqualified by your organization due to a injury on his left shoulder in the MLB.

After not appearing in the line-up of the NationalsThe organization reported that the Dominican outfielder suffers a shoulder strain and will be out of the Major Leagues for at least 10 days.

The low of Juan Soto is extremely sensitive for the team of Nationals Washington who also sent right-hander Stephen Strarburg to the disabled list in the MLB.

Soto The 22-year-old is considered one of the best hitters today in the MLBNot having him in the line-up reduces the depth of the capital’s team.

After his injury, the World Series champions in 2019, called the Big leagues to Cuban outfielder Yadier Hernández, to take the place of the young Dominican player who leaves a huge void in the outfield.

In the current season of the MLB, Juan Soto registers .300 of average, eight RBIs and two homers with the uniform of the Nationals.

From here, we hope that the injury from Juan Soto is not so complicated and can soon return to the field of play.